Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $23.61 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,329,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672,160 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $23,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 345,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 38,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their target price on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of VIPS opened at $16.07 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

