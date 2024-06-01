Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $24.42 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $24,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 227.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after buying an additional 268,553 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Insulet by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Insulet by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Insulet by 689.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $177.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.01. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $298.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.18.

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

