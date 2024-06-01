Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $25.34 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,996 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $25,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $71.91 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.