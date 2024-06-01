Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,317 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.21% of APA worth $22,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in APA by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 20,896 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 125,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APA. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

