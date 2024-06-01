Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,107 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Bio-Techne worth $20,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 255.8% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $77.19 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

