Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$15.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.
HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.30.
In other news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. Insiders have sold 56,913 shares of company stock worth $512,494 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
