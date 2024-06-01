Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$17.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Eight Capital increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cormark raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.30.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 0.6 %

HBM opened at C$13.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The company has a market cap of C$5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$14.33.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Insiders have sold 56,913 shares of company stock valued at $512,494 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

