Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $423.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $358.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. Humana has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 472.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Humana by 249.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Humana by 14.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $37,174,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its position in Humana by 69.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 5,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.