ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $373.00 at TD Cowen

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $349.00 to $373.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICLR. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $363.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $342.56.

Get Our Latest Report on ICON Public

ICON Public Trading Up 0.6 %

ICON Public stock opened at $324.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.10. ICON Public has a one year low of $204.38 and a one year high of $344.77.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.08. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Motco grew its position in ICON Public by 1.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in ICON Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in ICON Public by 21.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.