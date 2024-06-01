Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Up 38.7% in May

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Immutep in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immutep
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Immutep Trading Up 3.8 %
Immutep stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Immutep has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.34.
Immutep Company Profile
Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Immutep
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.