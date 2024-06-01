Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Up 38.7% in May

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days.

Get Immutep alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Immutep in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immutep

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immutep Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMP. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Immutep by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 48,449 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Immutep by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Immutep during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Immutep by 269.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Immutep by 15.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Immutep stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Immutep has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

Immutep Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.