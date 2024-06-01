Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.35

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.35 and traded as high as $24.99. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 58,093 shares changing hands.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2752 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

