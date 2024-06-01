Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
IRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,132.62%.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
