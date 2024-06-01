Insider Buying: Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Buys 54,700 Shares of Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 54,700 shares of Assura stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £21,880 ($27,943.81).
Assura Stock Down 0.6 %
LON AGR opened at GBX 41.10 ($0.52) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4,110.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. Assura Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.54 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50.75 ($0.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
Assura Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.82. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30,000.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Assura
Assura Company Profile
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Assura
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.