Insider Buying: LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Director Buys $16,850.00 in Stock

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) Director Martin A. Traber acquired 5,000 shares of LM Funding America stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $16,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,974.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LM Funding America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMFA opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. LM Funding America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $5.82.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 58.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LM Funding America, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

