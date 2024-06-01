Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Raised to $67.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.38.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. Insmed has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $58.82.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,636,000 after buying an additional 383,714 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Insmed by 47.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,172,000 after purchasing an additional 769,443 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Insmed by 86.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after purchasing an additional 865,108 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth about $43,973,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $45,029,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

