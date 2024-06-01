Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,174.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 4.3 %

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 139.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HOOD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $4,190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,579,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $591,498.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $4,190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,417,682 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,243. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.