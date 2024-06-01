Intech Investment Management LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,441,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centene by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,351,000 after purchasing an additional 704,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Centene by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,878,000 after purchasing an additional 385,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Centene by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,918,000 after purchasing an additional 408,525 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,288,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,253,000 after buying an additional 187,958 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

