Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $210,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.02 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

