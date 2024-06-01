Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Nordstrom Trading Up 5.1 %

JWN opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.