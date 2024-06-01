Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.