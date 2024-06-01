Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 17,126 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,126 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 407,350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,848,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,380,000 after purchasing an additional 272,478 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,543,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,473,000 after purchasing an additional 92,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,828,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,867,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $40.26 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 97.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

