Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($4.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.50) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.41). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Shares of NTLA opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.85.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.35%.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $75,778.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,820 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,168,000 after acquiring an additional 746,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,348,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,086,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

