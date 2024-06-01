International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 146,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 91,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 407,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average of $82.60. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

