Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Short Interest Update

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the April 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR opened at $5.01 on Friday. Intuitive Machines has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $624.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Intuitive Machines had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUNR. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.