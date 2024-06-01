Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $452.62 and last traded at $453.11. Approximately 7,894,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 42,900,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $456.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $440.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

