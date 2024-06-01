Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $158.96

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $158.96 and traded as high as $192.84. Investors Title shares last traded at $184.10, with a volume of 6,914 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Investors Title Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.76 and its 200 day moving average is $158.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.46 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

Investors Title Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

