Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $228,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,711 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 214.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 49.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,822,000 after buying an additional 1,077,339 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,355 shares of company stock worth $11,663,526 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IRM opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.26, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

