iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of XT stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.99.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

