iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 2,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81.

About iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

