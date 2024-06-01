iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 77,095.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,095 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 72,597 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after buying an additional 999,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $27.06 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

