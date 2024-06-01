iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stake Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,932 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $23,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,778,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,337,000 after buying an additional 2,159,107 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,915,000 after acquiring an additional 148,483 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after acquiring an additional 727,018 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 735,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,668 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 700,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,198,000 after purchasing an additional 79,710 shares during the period.

EWT stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

