Johnson Outdoors Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.82 million, a PE ratio of 77.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

