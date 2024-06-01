Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Trading Up 6.5%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 705,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 911,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Up 6.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.18.

About Jupiter Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.