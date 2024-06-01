Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.66. 340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.
Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39.
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
