Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 254.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,745 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $22,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 65.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 73.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after acquiring an additional 551,340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 13.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 48.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Trading Up 6.5 %

NYSE KSS opened at $22.39 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.