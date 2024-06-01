Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KSS. StockNews.com upgraded Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.44.

NYSE:KSS opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

