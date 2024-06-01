KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Critical Comparison

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of KORE Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Spire Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KORE Group and Spire Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Spire Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

KORE Group presently has a consensus target price of $2.94, suggesting a potential upside of 364.60%. Spire Global has a consensus target price of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 92.35%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Spire Global.

This table compares KORE Group and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -57.97% -123.65% -14.99% Spire Global -66.72% -66.19% -20.82%

Risk & Volatility

KORE Group has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KORE Group and Spire Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $286.61 million 0.18 -$167.04 million ($1.88) -0.34 Spire Global $107.22 million 2.08 -$63.96 million ($3.48) -2.63

Spire Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORE Group. Spire Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KORE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KORE Group beats Spire Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, and space services industries. The company was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. Spire Global, Inc. is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

