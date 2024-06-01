KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.98

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $5.18. KVH Industries shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 66,244 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $102.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in KVH Industries by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in KVH Industries by 637.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KVH Industries by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

