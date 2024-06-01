Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$32.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Up 2.4 %

LIF stock opened at C$30.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.90. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$28.48 and a 52 week high of C$34.18.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.66 million during the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 96.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.