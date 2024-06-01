LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Trading Up 2.1%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 8,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,037,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Get LianBio alerts:

LianBio Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $35.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LianBio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LianBio during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of LianBio by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of LianBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LianBio by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 181,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 38,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP grew its position in LianBio by 1,466.1% during the 3rd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 2,211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,455 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.