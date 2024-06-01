Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,918 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $3,830,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $3,102,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $2,290,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 862.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 104,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.80. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

