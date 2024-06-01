Lisa Gimbel Sells 491 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CAO Lisa Gimbel sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $11,455.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Lisa Gimbel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Lisa Gimbel sold 282 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $6,435.24.

PubMatic Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $21.90 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PubMatic

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.