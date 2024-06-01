Lisa Gimbel Sells 491 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CAO Lisa Gimbel sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $11,455.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Lisa Gimbel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 16th, Lisa Gimbel sold 282 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $6,435.24.
PubMatic Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $21.90 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.29 and a beta of 1.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Institutional Trading of PubMatic
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
