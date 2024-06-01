Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $485.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $485.40.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 233.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $470.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $460.06 and a 200 day moving average of $447.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.