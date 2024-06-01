Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 31,650 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,650 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,441,917,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,359 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,465,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,545,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $178.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

