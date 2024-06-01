London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,489.17 ($108.42).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSEG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.47) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £110 ($140.49) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on London Stock Exchange Group

Insider Activity at London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Cressida Hogg purchased 533 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,410 ($120.18) per share, for a total transaction of £50,155.30 ($64,055.30). In other news, insider Cressida Hogg purchased 533 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,410 ($120.18) per share, for a total transaction of £50,155.30 ($64,055.30). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 11,999 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,644 ($123.17), for a total transaction of £1,157,183.56 ($1,477,884.50). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,337,349 shares of company stock worth $131,193,113,467. Corporate insiders own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 9,162 ($117.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6,736.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,210.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9,105.05. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7,784 ($99.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,696 ($123.83).

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.