LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 176 ($2.25) to GBX 229 ($2.92) in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
LondonMetric Property Price Performance
Insider Transactions at LondonMetric Property
In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($24,521.07). Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
