LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 176 ($2.25) to GBX 229 ($2.92) in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

LON LMP opened at GBX 204.20 ($2.61) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 200.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.60. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 152.30 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.80 ($2.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of £4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,074.74, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($24,521.07). Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

