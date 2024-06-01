Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), reports. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 13,859.87% and a negative return on equity of 101.54%.

Loop Industries Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Loop Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Loop Industries stock. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

