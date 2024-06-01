Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $173.08 million for the quarter.

Lotus Technology Trading Down 24.8 %

Shares of LOT opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48. Lotus Technology has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of -0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lotus Technology in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

