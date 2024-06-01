Lowland (LWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Get Lowland alerts:

Lowland Trading Up 0.8 %

LON:LWI opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.65) on Friday. Lowland has a one year low of GBX 103.25 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 131.50 ($1.68). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 123.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £349.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.