Lowland (LWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Lowland Trading Up 0.8 %
LON:LWI opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.65) on Friday. Lowland has a one year low of GBX 103.25 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 131.50 ($1.68). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 123.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £349.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.50 and a beta of 1.11.
Lowland Company Profile
