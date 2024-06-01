LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 37,280.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,497,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,553,000 after buying an additional 613,792 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,732.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,055,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 358.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,604,000 after acquiring an additional 357,245 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 524.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,912,000 after acquiring an additional 229,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

LPLA stock opened at $286.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.93 and its 200 day moving average is $249.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $190.13 and a one year high of $287.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.20.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

